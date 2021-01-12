Continuation of air fare capping may prove to be dampener on aviation sector in long term: Report

The continuation of capping of air fares by the government in the long term may prove to be a huge dampener on the aviation industry as a whole, besides weakening sentiment for the regulated market, a report said on Tuesday.

The central government imposed a ceiling on airlines ticket prices at the time of resumption of domestic flight services in late-May initially for a period of three months. However, since then, it has already extended the period thrice with the latest one to March 31 or until further notice.

According to the report by brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services, airline fares in 2020 had a lower floor and cap than the one imposed by the civil aviation ministry. The average ticket price in the last quarter of the previous year were at a discount of 7-23 per cent to the median fares prescribed by the government, compared with a discount of 29-47 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, when there was no ceiling on fares, it added.

''Therefore, we reiterate that (temporarily) regulated fares would at least not impact (if not boost) the current pricing of airlines,'' said the brokerage.

''That said, we believe (in line with the views of industry experts/airlines) that the permanent enforcement of fare bands may prove to be a huge dampener on the aviation industry as a whole, weakening sentiment for the regulated market,'' said the report.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) categorised all domestic routes into seven sectors (bands A to G) based on flight duration (at an interval of 30 mins).

These band fares exclude 5 per cent GST and other small charges (such as user development fee and passenger service fees).

At that time, the regulator had made it clear that each airline would sell at least 40 per cent of its tickets on a flight at prices less than the midpoint between the lower limit and upper limit.

However, now, in the latest extension, the DGCA has reduced this limit to 20 per cent.

Theoretically, this downward revision would increase weighted-average airfare for companies, said the report.

It added that ''reflecting on airfares since May, as per our airfare tracker, fares peaked in October 2020 (up around 40 per cent), driven by pre-festive demand''.

However, there was a drop of around 14-21 per cent in airfares during November-December last year as compared to the fares in October in the same year.

An increase in crude oil prices, along with yield declining from current levels are the factors, among others, that could lead to a double whammy impact on companies' profitability, the report said.

''We believe that with the further normalisation of global airline operations, jet fuel cracks would increase, with the last five year average at around USD13/bbl, resulting in a rise in pressure on profitability of the airlines,'' according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), around 4.1 million people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week of December 2020, which is around two times the cases in the last week of September 2020, said the report.

According to the report, domestic airline operations in December continued the gradual streak of improvement and stood at around 57 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels as against 49 per cent in November.

''We reaffirm that optimism over the vaccine could certainly result in increased flying confidence. Also, the reopening of physical offices would require migrant employees to fly back to their job cities.

''At the same time, we believe domestic passenger growth would be slower going forward (than seen over the last seven months) — particularly from business travel and foreigners travelling on domestic routes. This is attributable to long-lasting changes in demand demographics from COVID,'' it said.

Moreover, travel demand has a negative correlation to increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, it said adding that such uncertainties (despite development of vaccines) may have a dampening effect on passenger growth going forward.

With many countries still having travel advisories in place, thus curbing the further spread of the COVID-19 virus on their land, revival in international travel remains a question mark, said the report.

Also, according to IATA's forward global ticketing data, the rise in ticket bookings in December reversed in January 2021. This highlights the returning caution among travellers in light of the recent COVID-19 developments globally, the report added.

