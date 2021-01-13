Scam Alert for Public

TRIVANDRUM, India, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet India is issuing the following alert for the public regarding a scam utilizing the brand name and logos of ''Envestnet'' on social media and streaming video sites, and offering a direct investment opportunity. Envestnet India is publishing this notice to make the public aware and advise all to stay away from these scams, especially investors and consumers in the India marketplace, which seems to be the primary target area.

In particular, a series of videos advertising investment opportunities using a fraudulent mobile application and website have started appearing on the internet featuring the Envestnet logo above.

Envestnet does NOT directly offer mobile app-based product sales or investment services,nor does Envestnet provide any wealth management solutions in the Indian region or geographical locationsother than those published on our website. Advertisements, unsolicited offers, or proposals communicated through social media, email, or written correspondence promoting ''incredible cash,'' ''how to earn money,'' or ''investment opportunities'' that purport to come from Envestnet are fraudulent.

These groups are in no way affiliated with Envestnet nor are they authorized to use its brand.

Envestnet India has filed a case with the police and we are determined to take actions against the perpetrators involved. We have also published an alert to the public on our website (https://www.envestnet.com/fraud-awareness) regarding such scams. Report any fraudulent activities, videos, and social posts to your local authorities and applicable social media platforms.

About Envestnet IndiaEnvestnet Asset Management (India) Private Limited, (''Envestnet India'') is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Envestnet Inc., an NYSE listed company based out of the USA (www.envestnet.com). Envestnet India has its registered office at TC 4/2035-1, Kowdiar Post, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala – 695 003 and was incorporated on December 11, 2001, under the Companies Act, 1956.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419529/ENV.jpg PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)