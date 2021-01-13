Left Menu
Development News Edition

AirAsia's digital platform eyes more airline partnerships

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group's travel, e-commerce and fintech unit airasia.com is in partnership talks with several Middle Eastern and European airlines, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Airasia.com CEO Karen Chan said the company was working on selling more flights on the online platform. "Apart from just selling AirAsia flight tickets, we are now selling any airline's flights tickets.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:02 IST
AirAsia's digital platform eyes more airline partnerships

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group's travel, e-commerce and fintech unit airasia.com is in partnership talks with several Middle Eastern and European airlines, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Airasia.com CEO Karen Chan said the company was working on selling more flights on the online platform.

"Apart from just selling AirAsia flight tickets, we are now selling any airline's flights tickets. We are now in serious discussions with quite a few full-service carriers," Chan said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event. She said the company is working closely with Middle Eastern airlines to drive traffic to pilgrimage destinations.

"Religious travel has taken a huge delay, and already we are getting a lot of requests from customers for pilgrimages," she said. Airasia.com is also in talks with some European airlines, she said. "Once the international borders are open, all of us are banking on the pent up demand," she said without providing details.

Last November, airasia.com announced a strategic partnership with Turkish Airlines for cross-promotion of its flight inventory with AirAsia flights, and offer travel itineraries with discounted fares. "Now we can pull their content and inventory onto airasia.com's platform," Chan said. The company offers more than 15 lines of products online and via its super-app "to fly, to stay, to shop, to eat", an earlier media statement showed.

With the airline business taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, AirAsia Group last year rebranded its digital arm as AirAsia Digital, which houses airasia.com. Malaysia's flagship budget airline AirAsia Group said last September it is considering raising capital to expand its digital business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEXT-PE firm Privavera chairman says remain optimistic about China's Ant Group

Private equity firm Primavera Group, which counts Chinas Ant Group as one of its portfolio companies, remains optimistic about the financial technology giant, its chairman Fred Hu said on Wednesday, despite the ongoing regulatory crackdown....

NBA-Harden vents frustration with struggling Rockets

James Hardens relationship with the Houston Rockets appears beyond repair after a second consecutive lopsided defeat left him venting his frustration with the team. The Rockets 3-6 are second from bottom of the Western Conference following ...

IRFC IPO to raise Rs 4,600 cr; issue opens on Jan 18

The initial public offering IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC worth about Rs 4,600 crore will hit the market on January 18, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesd...

Fury at the shaken Capitol over the attack, security, virus

This time the fury enveloping the U.S. Capitol comes not from an insurgent mob but from within.The anger on display is searing Democrat against Republican Republican against Republican legislators of both parties against the catastrophic s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021