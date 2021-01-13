Simplilearn collaborates with Facebook

Edutech firm Simplilearn on Wednesday said it has collaborated with Facebook to offer the latter's Digital Marketing Associate Certification.

As part of this collaboration, Simplilearn will make a Facebook Blueprint Certification Exams Voucher available to graduates of Simplilearn's digital marketing specialist programme and the postgraduate programme in digital marketing, according to a statement.

On completion of these learning programmes, users can avail the voucher free of cost.

Simplilearn Chief Product Officer Anand Narayanan said, ''With more people consuming information online, digital marketing has become a lifeline for brands as they seek to reduce marketing spends and follow their customers online.'' He added that digital marketing is currently exploding with new opportunities, opening growth avenues and indicating the need for aspirants to have an extra edge to stand out of the crowd. ''Through our digital marketing programmes and the Facebook partnership, we aim to enable future marketers with a skillset which brings a significant value-add to potential employers.''

