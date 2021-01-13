UK PM Johnson "more and more obsessed" about climate change action

UK PM Johnson "more and more obsessed" about climate change actionReuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:09 IST
British Prime minister Boris Johnson said he was becoming obsessed with what can be done on climate change, when asked on Wednesday about Britain ambitions for its upcoming climate change summit.
"I'm becoming more and more obsessed with what we can do," Johnson said, adding that the green agenda provided an opportunity to aid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
