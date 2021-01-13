Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson "more and more obsessed" about climate change action

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:09 IST
UK PM Johnson "more and more obsessed" about climate change action
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said he was becoming obsessed with what can be done on climate change, when asked on Wednesday about Britain ambitions for its upcoming climate change summit.

"I'm becoming more and more obsessed with what we can do," Johnson said, adding that the green agenda provided an opportunity to aid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Padma Shri D Prakash Rao dies in Odisha, tributes pour in

Noted social activist DPrakash Rao died on Wednesday at the SCB Medical CollegeHospital in Cuttack. He was 63.Rao succumbed to a brain stroke at 4.15 pm, SCBMedical College Hospital Emergency Officer B N Mohaparan said.My father was under t...

REUTERS NEXT-Solving climate crisis will be at center of Biden's job agenda -Deese

Solving the climate crisis by boosting investments in new technologies will be at the center of the Biden administrations job creation agenda, the incoming top economic adviser for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday.I think wh...

Search operation underway to trace two people who jumped into Hindon canal

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said a search operation is underway to trace the bodies of a man and a woman who allegedly jumped into the Hindon canal here. Around 15 divers have been pressed into service to trace the bodies, they said.Deput...

U.S. Senate will not convene this week amid Trump impeachment -McConnell spokesman

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not use emergency powers to immediately reconvene the chamber this week as the House moves forward with its vote on President Donald Trumps impeachment, his spokesman said in a post on Twit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021