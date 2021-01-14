Left Menu
Blessed to be a part of a Salman Khan Film, says Actor Garrvil Mohan

"Can We Have It All?" Is a debate since ages and Actor Garrvil Mohan proves versatility. Not only an actor, but also a performing artist, dancer, an entertainer, he has notched the role of Pablo, a photo - journalist in Zee 5 Kagaaz film lately, produced by Salman Khan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-01-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 10:31 IST
Garrvil Mohan (left), Satish Kaushik (right). Image Credit: ANI

"Can We Have It All?" Is a debate since ages and Actor Garrvil Mohan proves versatility. Not only an actor, but also a performing artist, dancer, an entertainer, he has notched the role of Pablo, a photo - journalist in Zee 5 Kagaaz film lately, produced by Salman Khan. Prior to this he had played an array of roles in feature films such as Junooniyat (2016) Hacked (2020) and Dil Bechara (2020).

The journey started as a child artist in 1996's Shaanti where Garrvil was conquering as a stage artist in the world of theatre. Having done 50 shows of 4 different plays, his prominence was visible in plays by tPot Productions. Pursuing his dreams and passion for more than eight years, he got acknowledged in "Girl In The City" web series starring Mithila Palkar. Other web series such as "Zindabaad" and "Holy Cross" showcased his trial of different genres. He forayed in short films and commercials as well. The latter involves digital commercials such as Cars 24, Garnier, Spice Mobile, Uber and many more. Also for his web series, he bagged 2 nominations at Indian Television Academy Awards ITA 2019 under the category "Best Actor Male - Popular".

Pertaining his singing, he is trained in classical music and dancing is inherent within him. Lastly, as an entertainer, he had hosted several events too. By being into several realms of art, he has the opportunity to share screen with fantastic actors like Satish Kaushik, Pankaj Tripathi in his recently released film, "Kaagaz". Talking about his upcoming project - Garrvil is currently shooting for Vikram Bhatt's 'Anamika' starring Sunny Leone.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

