An Exceptional Year Of Organizational Evolution For T&T Group: An Update from its HR and Administration Head

NOIDA, India, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ''Regardless of the critical period of retrenchment our organization - like many others - was going through, we ensured that we shed none of our valuable staff and that each of our diligent employees received the hard-earned pay they were entitled to, every month.''- Manmeet Singh, Head, HR & Administration, T&T GroupThe COVID-19 pandemic was perhaps one of the most testing times in the recent world history. From healthcare to economy, the pandemic altered the very fabric of human life - and the corporate world was no exception. Businesses and industries all across the globe suffered a massive setback, with many of them even succumbing to the crisis. Such unprecedented circumstances, hence, called for extraordinary measures on part of all the divisions and subdivisions of business organizations to ascertain not only their survival but to also enable them to break even and grow. In view of that, at T&T, we adapted to new ways of working to keep the operations going while competently addressing a multitude of complex issues, ranging from leadership development to employee encouragement. The HR team went through a thorough study of every operation and work routine and presented a systemic viewpoint that ensured communication, collaboration, and coordination across functions, units and departments. We also facilitated dialogues that help ensure the right amounts of re-prioritizing, re-proportioning and reinvention of organizational goals to adapt to the changing dynamics of the market.

As the pilot of an organization's talent plane, the HR division has a responsibility to create connectivity as well as create practices that maintain efficiency and effectiveness, and top of everything, ensure a healthy work environment. Considering that, we designed and brought into practice a new and enhanced working style that helped us in managing from a distance, keeping employees motivated toward the goal in the midst of ambiguity, providing clarity and calm, keeping a track of work progress, and above all, building a community while we were at it.

While we designed an effective framework that brought the organization's working pretty much back in action, we also made sure that it covers anything and everything on the side of the employees too. The COVID-19 pandemic had far-reaching impacts on people's physical, mental and emotional health, which is why the wellbeing of our employees was at the center of our framework. The HR team dedicatedly worked to provide the employees with everything they would need, be it employee assistance programs, financial counselling, or programs for exercise, nutrition and mindfulness. We also needed to realize that this wasn't a regular Work From Home situation, rather this time the employees were at home fighting the crisis and yet trying to deliver the best in their capacities. Being a keeper of employment, benefits systems and pay, the HR department catalyzed new and expanded approaches to bring ease in work life. The employees were given all the required accesses and provided with the essential resources to maintain a smooth working. Most importantly, and regardless of the critical period of retrenchment our organization - like many others - was going through, we ensured that we shed none of our valuable staff and that each of our diligent employees received the hard-earned pay they were entitled to, every month.Furthermore, those who burned the candle at both ends to serve in the best interest of the company were rewarded with appraisals and incentives.

The pandemic has altered our working culture in many ways, but it has also brought our organization together - stronger than ever. T&T Group has always been ready for challenges and to drive the Indian real estate into the unexplored horizons of technology and advancement, and this time is no exception. With India's first Digital Housing, we elevated the way people lived; now, with our sound HR policies and management, we established an exemplary work culture - one that is resourceful, supportive, and well-equipped to face unforeseen challenges.

About T&T GroupT&T group contemplates to change the landscape of the homes to usher India into the futuristic era. It has already started with the T homes, and the next project will strive to better that on several fronts. It will leverage the win-win combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) and propel the living experience to a whole new level.

