Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell by Rs 10.6 to Rs 1,145.5 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in January declined by Rs 10.6, or 0.92 per cent, to Rs 1,145.5 per 10 kg in 13,660 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for February traded lower by Rs 18.9, or 1.65 per cent, at Rs 1,126.8 per 10 kg in 35,395 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

