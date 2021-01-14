Left Menu
French watchdog condemns Interior Ministry for unlawful use of drones to patrol lockdown

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:01 IST
French watchdog condemns Interior Ministry for unlawful use of drones to patrol lockdown
French data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had condemned the Interior Ministry for the unlawful use of drones to make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown. The regulator said in a statement it has issued a call to order against the ministry.

CNIL said that to date, no law allows the ministry to use drones with cameras capturing images on which people can be identified.

