Left Menu
Development News Edition

China demands US lift Xinjiang cotton, tomato import ban

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:11 IST
China demands US lift Xinjiang cotton, tomato import ban
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China on Thursday demanded Washington drop a ban on cotton and tomato imports from its Muslim northwest over complaints they are produced by forced labour, which a spokesman dismissed as the "lie of the century." The ban announced Wednesday adds to a flurry of sanctions imposed by the Trump administration against Chinese officials, companies and goods over human rights, security and other complaints.

Its commercial impact is unclear, but Beijing is sensitive to criticism about the Xinjiang region, where more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities have been confined in detention camps.

Beijing denies mistreating them and says it is trying to promote economic development and stamp out radicalism. "The so-called forced labour issue is a lie of the century fabricated out of thin air," said a foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian. He accused the United States of wanting to hurt Chinese companies and the countrys development. "We urge the U.S. side to respect facts, immediately withdraw its wrong decision and stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Xinjiang-related issues," Zhao said. Zhao said Beijing would "safeguard its interests and dignity" but gave no indication of possible retaliation. The government has made similar statements following earlier U.S. sanctions but took no action. Xinjiang is a major cotton supplier to clothing producers in China as well as Bangladesh, Vietnam and other countries. That makes the U.S. ban a potential challenge for retailers or clothing brands that will be required to ensure their products are free of Xinjiang cotton.

Zhao warned the ban would disrupt such global supply chains.

"It is detrimental to the interests of enterprises and consumers of all countries, including the United States itself," he said.

Xinjiang also is a major supplier of tomato paste to foreign food brands, but its main markets are Europe and the Middle East.

The United States imported about $9 billion worth of cotton goods directly from China last year, according to the U.S. government. Earlier, Washington imposed a ban in December on imports from a company that controls about one-third of Xinjiang cotton production. The government said it has stopped shipments worth about USD 2 million.

Canada and Britain also have announced plans to block imports of goods produced by forced labour.

The Trump administration has blocked imports from individual companies linked to forced labour in Xinjiang. It has imposed travel bans and other sanctions on Communist Party officials with prominent roles in the campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Drugs probe: NCB searches home of Maha minister's son-in-law

The Narcotics Control Bureau onThursday conducted searches at the city-based residence ofMaharashtra NCP minister Nawab Maliks son-in-law Sameer Khan,who has been arrested in a drugs case, an NCB official said.Besides, a Mumbai court remand...

French watchdog condemns police for unlawful use of drones to patrol lockdown

French data privacy watchdog CNIL condemned the Interior Ministry for the unlawful use of drones to oversee demonstrations and make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.In a decision made public on Thursday, the authority stres...

Information Regulator and Facebook SA discuss WhatsApp privacy policy

South Africas Information Regulator has announced that it met Facebook South Africa on Wednesday to discuss its revised WhatsApp privacy policy.WhatsApps revised private policy sparked a global outcry after the popular Facebook-owned messag...

Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help

Norwegian Air, which challenged British Airways and other long-established rivals by launching transatlantic flights, said on Thursday it will end those services, causing 2,000 job losses, and seek government help. The budget airline, found...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021