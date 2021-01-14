Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices nudge higher, Nifty pharma up 0.8 pc

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early losses on Thursday and closed in the positive terrain led by gains in pharma counters.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:16 IST
Equity indices nudge higher, Nifty pharma up 0.8 pc
UPL closed 3.7 pc higher on Thursday at Rs 509.90 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early losses on Thursday and closed in the positive terrain led by gains in pharma counters. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 92 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 49,584 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 31 points or 0.21 per cent to 14,596.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma gaining by 0.8 per cent, FMCG by 0.7 per cent and auto by 0.3 per cent. Among stocks, Hindustan Aeronautics surged by 9.5 per cent after the government approved procurement of 83 indigenously-developed light combat aircraft Tejas for Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 48,000 crore.

Agri-chemical manufacturer UPL gained by 3.7 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation by 3.2 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 3 per cent and Tata Consultancy Services by 2.9 per cent. The others which gained marginally included IndianOil Corporation, GAIL, ITC, Britannia and Tata Motors.

However, HCL Technologies dropped by 2.3 per cent to Rs 1,031 per share as traders booked profits. Tech Mahindra and Wipro slipped by 1.3 per cent each while Infosys lost by 1.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Japanese stocks jumped to a three-decade high and other Asian equities were near record peaks as investors focused on US stimulus prospects and extended bets on global recovery and growth.

Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.85 per cent to its highest point since August 1990 while Hong Kong closed 0.93 per cent higher. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Drugs probe: NCB searches home of Maha minister's son-in-law

The Narcotics Control Bureau onThursday conducted searches at the city-based residence ofMaharashtra NCP minister Nawab Maliks son-in-law Sameer Khan,who has been arrested in a drugs case, an NCB official said.Besides, a Mumbai court remand...

French watchdog condemns police for unlawful use of drones to patrol lockdown

French data privacy watchdog CNIL condemned the Interior Ministry for the unlawful use of drones to oversee demonstrations and make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.In a decision made public on Thursday, the authority stres...

Information Regulator and Facebook SA discuss WhatsApp privacy policy

South Africas Information Regulator has announced that it met Facebook South Africa on Wednesday to discuss its revised WhatsApp privacy policy.WhatsApps revised private policy sparked a global outcry after the popular Facebook-owned messag...

Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help

Norwegian Air, which challenged British Airways and other long-established rivals by launching transatlantic flights, said on Thursday it will end those services, causing 2,000 job losses, and seek government help. The budget airline, found...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021