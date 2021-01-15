INSTANT VIEW-Biden pandemic stimulus plan to pump $1.9 tln into economy

President-elect Joe Biden will unveil a stimulus proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy during the coronavirus pandemic and help minority communities with around $1.9 trillion in aid. The stimulus package has a price tag of around $1.9 trillion, the New York Times reported, and includes a commitment for $1,400 stimulus checks, according to a source familiar with the proposal.

The incoming administration will work with Congress on the quick stimulus package after Biden takes office on Jan. 20, although the impeachment of Trump threatens to consume lawmakers in the initial weeks. COMMENTS CHUCK CARLSON, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HORIZON INVESTMENT SERVICES, HAMMOND, INDIANA

“You might as well start big. I think at some point while the conventional wisdom on Wall Street is the market is jazzed about the stimulus, but there could be too much of a good thing. There’s some realization that throwing another $2 trillion into the mix is overkill. It will be interesting if that starts to be the narrative. There is that underlying concern that inflation is going to get rekindled and this amount of money is certainly a concern.” (Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team)

