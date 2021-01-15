German maritime authority approves new Nord Stream 2 timeframe

Germany's maritime authority has given permission to Nord Stream 2 AG to lay pipelines in its exclusive economic zone from end-September to end-May, it said on Friday.

Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency said that Nord Stream 2 AG had applied for a change in the timeframe in June 2020, saying this was made necessary by the overall delay of the pipeline.

