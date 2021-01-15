BlackRock sells $200 mln China Telecom stake
The world's biggest asset manager, Blackrock Inc, sold almost all its shares in China Telecom this week at a hefty discount, stock market filings showed on Friday. BlackRock sold 818 million shares at an average of HK$1.92 each on Tuesday, according to a Friday Hong Kong exchange filing.Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:26 IST
The world's biggest asset manager, Blackrock Inc, sold almost all its shares in China Telecom this week at a hefty discount, stock market filings showed on Friday. China Telecom is one of 44 companies subject to a new ban on U.S. investment. BlackRock sold 818 million shares at an average of HK$1.92 each on Tuesday, according to a Friday Hong Kong exchange filing. That is 12% below Tuesday's closing price.
The filing gave no reason for the HK$1.6 billion ($206 million) sale, which reduced BlackRock's stake in China Telecom from 6.1% to 0.2%, and BlackRock had no immediate comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier
U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait for second time this month
Cyber attack on U.S. government may have started earlier than initially thought -U.S. senator
China's factory activity expands at slower pace in Dec- official PMI
U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, China denounces 'provocation'