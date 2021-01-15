Left Menu
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners Wipro to set up Global Digital Hub in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:44 IST
IT services major Wipro on Friday said it has been selected as a strategic technology services partner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to establish the latter's first Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad that will employ 1,000 people.

This digital hub, called FCA ICT India, will support FCA's Information and Communication Technology operations to focus on delivering premium mobility services and help FCA achieve its goal to enhance customer centricity through digital transformation, a statement said.

''As part of this engagement, Wipro will source and build a talent pool of more than 1,000 skilled consultants and technologists for FCA ICT India who will help develop capabilities around futuristic technologies,'' it added.

FCA ICT India will be built from the ground to meet FCA's specific needs and growth agenda in the region and will showcase world-class high-performance engineering skills and digital best practices, the statement said.

''The automotive industry needs a robust digital infrastructure that will accelerate the pace of innovation and change it is currently experiencing. We are thrilled to partner with FCA and bring a collaborative operating model that will allow them to build customised digital solutions for their customers,'' Wipro, Head of Manufacturing Ashish Saxena said.

Wipro will help catalyse FCA's transformation and innovation by leveraging our global technology partnerships, in-house IPs, and accelerators in the automobile sector and create new career opportunities in Hyderabad, he added.

''This partnership will help us leverage Wipro's global IT expertise to develop new-age mobility solutions and services. Wipro will serve as a strategic technology services partner to build a high-performance digital engineering team that closely maps our needs to innovate and enhance our customers' experience,'' Karim Lalani, Head of FCA ICT India, said.

FCA ICT India will enable Wipro to provide solutions towards operational challenges to ensure productivity remains unaffected.

The partnership will fulfil the need for increased speed of delivery, heightened risk management processes, and better control.

Establishing the Global Digital Hub in India will drive both innovation and competitiveness necessary for FCA to become a leader in the future of mobility, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

