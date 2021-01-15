Left Menu
Development News Edition

US industrial production jumps 1.6 per cent in December

Without the drag in the auto sector last month, manufacturing posted gains of 1.1per cent.Mining production rose 1.6per cent, while utilities output rose 6.2per cent as a rebound in December demand followed a 4.2per cent decline in November due to unseasonably warm weather.U.S. industry operated at 74.5per cent of capacity in December, still below the pre-pandemic rate of 76.9per cent in February.

PTI | Silverspring | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:46 IST
US industrial production jumps 1.6 per cent in December

U.S. industrial production rose 1.6per cent in December, a third straight monthly gain, but remains below its pre-pandemic level.

The December gain in industrial output followed a 0.5per cent increase in November and a 1per cent increase in October, the Federal Reserve reported Friday. Even with those gains, industrial output is still about 3.3per cent below its level in February before the pandemic hit.

Manufacturing increased 0.9per cent, its eighth straight monthly gain, even as production of motor vehicles and parts declined 1.6per cent. That follows a string of gains for the auto sector, including last month's strong 5per cent increase. Without the drag in the auto sector last month, manufacturing posted gains of 1.1per cent.

Mining production rose 1.6per cent, while utilities' output rose 6.2per cent as a rebound in December demand followed a 4.2per cent decline in November due to unseasonably warm weather.

U.S. industry operated at 74.5per cent of capacity in December, still below the pre-pandemic rate of 76.9per cent in February. While Decembers topline numbers were better than economists had expected, there is concern that rising coronavirus infections and a rocky vaccination campaign could further hamstring an already uneven recovery for the U.S. economy. On Thursday night, President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a USD1.9 trillion coronavirus plan that would speed up vaccines and deal financial help to those struggling with the pandemics prolonged economic fallout. Oren Klachkin, an economist with Oxford Economics, said a financial relief package would provide a much-needed immediate boost for the economy, but added that in the long-term, “vaccine roll outs will shift consumer spending more towards services, softening consumer goods demand and weighing on industrial activity.” The Institute for Supply Management reported Tuesday that American factories grew in December at the fastest pace in more than two years. The manufacturing sector has weathered the pandemic better than the battered services sector, but continues to face virus-related headwinds such as factory shutdowns needed to sanitize facilities and difficulties in hiring new workers as the virus surges again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India strongly condemns attack on convoy of UN Mission in Mali

India on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali MINUSMA, according to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA. The attack took place on January 13 in the Timbuktu ...

Haryana govt plans to set up film city: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state government is formulating a plan to open a film city in the state for which land spanning 50 to 100 acres has been finalised.Besides, a state-level award will be given to H...

Mumbai sees 574 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 793 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases inMumbai increased by 574 on Friday to reach 3,01,652, whileeight deaths took the toll to 11,227, a Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation official said.The number of active cases, however, stands at 7,104,he added.W...

Biden chief of staff Klain says he expects 500,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths next month

U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said on Friday he expects the United States to hit 500,000 COVID-19 deaths next month.Klain made the comment in an online interview with the Washington Post.Klain added that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021