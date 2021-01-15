Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha attracts Rs 1.25 lakh crore investment proposals during COVID-19 pandemic: Patnaik

We have receivedan investment of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore since February 2020despite the wrath of coronavirus, he said.Addressing an award programme, Brands of OdishaPride of India, organised by the Sambad Group, the chiefminister said that the states start-up policy is also one ofthe best in the country.I wish more and more people, especially the youngpeople from our state come forward to take the opportunitiesin various sectors.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:05 IST
Odisha has receivedinvestment proposals worth over Rs 1.25 lakh crore sinceFebruary 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation, ChiefMinister Naveen Patnaik said on Friday.

Patnaik also urged the young generation to start theirown business and industry and generate wealth for themselvesand the country.

''Industry friendly policies, quick clearances andgrounding of projects have helped us become one of the mostattractive investment destinations in India. We have receivedan investment of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore since February 2020despite the wrath of coronavirus,'' he said.

Addressing an award programme, 'Brands of Odisha:Pride of India', organised by the Sambad Group, the chiefminister said that the state's start-up policy is also one ofthe best in the country.

''I wish more and more people, especially the youngpeople from our state come forward to take the opportunitiesin various sectors. The young generation is bubbling withideas. They must take the plunge into business and industry,create global brands, and generate wealth for themselves andthe nation,'' he said.

Patnaik said that his government is committed toimprove the business climate of the state.

Noting that branding and promotion are essentialcomponents of business and industry, he said that the ultimateaim is to bring prosperity, serve people and create a nichefor a company, its product or service.

Patnaik said that any branding programme that has asolution to address people's needs will definitely succeed. Hecited the success story of Ritesh Agarwal, the man behind OYO.

''The OYO story of Ritesh Agarwal, a young man of ourOdisha, is a case in point. He actually found an easy solutionfor millions of tourists in hospitality sector. And he doesnot own hotels himself.

''My point is - to create a real good brand, one has totruly endeavour to understand people's needs, and find easysolutions to them. Money will flow in, a brand will be built,''he said.

Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister DharmendraPradhan said that Lord Jagannath is the Brand of the World forOdia people.

Sambad Group Chairman SR Patnaik, in his address,described Patnaik and Pradhan as 'brands of Odisha'.

