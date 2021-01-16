Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon union election to start in February, U.S. labor board says

While Amazon had preferred in-person voting, the labor board sided with the union on a mail-in procedure "because this is the safest and most appropriate method of conducting an election in view of the extraordinary circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," the filing said. America's second-largest private employer after Walmart Inc , Amazon has long avoided unionization, and it has trained managers to spot organizing activity.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 00:56 IST
Amazon union election to start in February, U.S. labor board says

Amazon.com Inc's first U.S. union election since 2014 is scheduled to begin with the mailing of ballots in early February and a vote count starting March 30, a U.S. labor board official said in a filing on Friday. The announcement brings employees at Amazon's fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, a step closer to deciding whether to join part of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). A "yes" vote would mark the first-ever for a U.S. Amazon facility.

As of Jan. 7, Amazon employed almost 6,200 hourly workers at the warehouse, according to the filing. To win, the union needs a simple majority of those who submit ballots. While Amazon had preferred in-person voting, the labor board sided with the union on a mail-in procedure "because this is the safest and most appropriate method of conducting an election in view of the extraordinary circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," the filing said.

America's second-largest private employer after Walmart Inc , Amazon has long avoided unionization, and it has trained managers to spot organizing activity. A website, doitwithoutdues.com https://www.doitwithoutdues.com, warns the Bessemer employees, "why pay almost $500 in dues? We’ve got you covered* with high wages, health care, vision, and dental benefits." Amazon did not immediately answer a request for comment on the website, which the Washington Post earlier reported, or on the filing. The RWDSU declined to comment.

The world's largest online retailer has faced criticism over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting some workers to protest outside warehouses and demand their closure. Labor organizing has begun in different parts of the company. Amazon, reporting more than 19,000 COVID-19 cases as of September, has said it increased cleaning, rolled out virus tests and temperature checks, and added other measures to protect associates.

Ballots will be mailed on Feb. 8, the board filing said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Child labour ‘robs children of their future’, scourge must end urges UN

There is no place for child labour in society, said Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization ILO. It robs children of their future and keeps families in poverty.Breaking down the stats152 million children are sti...

Biden to name geneticist Eric Lander as director of Office of Science and Technology Policy

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to name geneticist Eric Lander as the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, two sources told Reuters.Biden will seek to elevate the post, which will serve as science adviser to presid...

Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounts to 10,026 after 16 more deaths

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalclimbed to 10,026 after 16 more succumbed to the virus onFriday, the health department said in a bulletin.The coronavirus tally mounted to 5,64,098 with 623 freshcases, it said.The discharge rate improved to ...

NDMC, EDMC mayors ask Delhi govt when will Rs 938 cr be released

A day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Rs 938 cr for the municipal corporations of Delhi to pay salaries of their employees, two mayors on Friday asked when will the fund be released to the civic bodies.In a press ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021