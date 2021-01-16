Left Menu
Coronavirus vaccine administered at over 100 sites in Punjab, Haryana

Haryana Director General Health Services Suraj Bhan Kamboj received a shot of the jab and said, The vaccine is safe and more and more people should get vaccinated themselves. In a response to a query, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who launched the drive from Mohali, also said it would not have been approved had the scientists not been sure of its safety.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:28 IST
Senior doctors and other healthcare workers were administered coronavirus vaccine at over 100 sites in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, according to officials. The authorities had earmarked 59 sites in Punjab and 77 in Haryana for the drive, which was rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Senior doctors received the first shot of the vaccine at many locations to build confidence and dispel any apprehensions about the vaccine. Punjab and Haryana had received 2.04 lakh and 2.41 lakh doses of the vaccine, respectively. Haryana Director General Health Services Suraj Bhan Kamboj received a shot of the jab and said, “The vaccine is safe and more and more people should get vaccinated themselves.” In a response to a query, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who launched the drive from Mohali, also said it would not have been approved had the scientists not been sure of its safety. Patiala Civil Surgeon Satinder Singh said he, along with other senior doctors, took the shot so that a sense of confidence could be built among people.

A doctor at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana said he was proud to have got an opportunity to get the first shot. He appealed to people not to be scared of the vaccine. Many senior doctors who received the shot said the vaccine was 100 per cent safe and people should trust it.

