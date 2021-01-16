BRO completes work on Bailey bridge on Jammu-Srinagar NH, holds trial run

The construction of a Bailey bridge at Kela Morh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been completed and a trial run carried out successfully, paving the way for resumption of traffic on the strategic road, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said on Saturday.

The traffic between the two capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir was suspended on January 10 as a portion of the road caved in near Kela Morh in Ramban, hours after the 270-km highway was opened. The road was closed for over a week owing to heavy snowfall and multiple landslides.

''We have accomplished the completion of the vital bridge in just 60 hours. Traffic can ply on it as the trial run was successful on Saturday,'' Chief Engineer, Project Beacon, Brigadier I K Jaggi said.

Brigadier Jaggi, who monitored the construction of the bridge, said traffic would resume on the bridge by Saturday evening.

Officials said the 120-foot-long bridge can carry 40 tons of weight and the BRO deployed men and machinery that worked day and night despite the severe cold for the completion of its construction.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for more than a week as the bridge at Kela Morh was blocked after one of its passways was damaged due to a landslide.

Following the damage, the BRO started the restoration operation of the bridge by constructing the Bailey bridge.

