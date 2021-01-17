PM Modi recalls slow train travel on narrow gauge line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi,who on Sunday flagged off eight trains connecting differentparts of the country to Kevadia in Gujarat, recalled his slowspeed journeys on narrow gauge trains of yore.

Speaking after the event, Modi said old memories oftrain travel became fresh after flagging off the trains.

''Very few people may be aware of the Baroda (Vadodara)to Dabhoi narrow gauge line. I used to travel by this narrowgauge line. The funny thing in that journey was the train usedto be so slow that you could alight and get in at any place,very comfortably,'' Modi said.

''In fact, for some moments, you could walk along withthe train and you felt your (walking) speed was more than thetrain. I also used to enjoy this sometimes,'' Modi said, addingthe stretch is being converted into broad gauge.

Modi said the eight new trains will help boost tourismin the tribal region and increase connectivity to the world'stallest statue, the Statue of Unity, which he inaugurated inOctober 2018 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's143rd birth anniversary.

