Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi recalls slow train travel on narrow gauge line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi,who on Sunday flagged off eight trains connecting differentparts of the country to Kevadia in Gujarat, recalled his slowspeed journeys on narrow gauge trains of yore.Speaking after the event, Modi said old memories oftrain travel became fresh after flagging off the trains.Very few people may be aware of the Baroda Vadodarato Dabhoi narrow gauge line.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-01-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 13:03 IST
PM Modi recalls slow train travel on narrow gauge line
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi,who on Sunday flagged off eight trains connecting differentparts of the country to Kevadia in Gujarat, recalled his slowspeed journeys on narrow gauge trains of yore.

Speaking after the event, Modi said old memories oftrain travel became fresh after flagging off the trains.

''Very few people may be aware of the Baroda (Vadodara)to Dabhoi narrow gauge line. I used to travel by this narrowgauge line. The funny thing in that journey was the train usedto be so slow that you could alight and get in at any place,very comfortably,'' Modi said.

''In fact, for some moments, you could walk along withthe train and you felt your (walking) speed was more than thetrain. I also used to enjoy this sometimes,'' Modi said, addingthe stretch is being converted into broad gauge.

Modi said the eight new trains will help boost tourismin the tribal region and increase connectivity to the world'stallest statue, the Statue of Unity, which he inaugurated inOctober 2018 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's143rd birth anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Businessman gets 2 years in jail, Rs 23L fine for power theft

A district court in MaharashtrasThane sentenced a plastic factory owner to two years in jailfor electricity theft, an official said on Sunday.District Judge PP Jadhav, in his order on January 12,the detailed copy of which was made available...

Cricket-Sundar-Thakur rearguard brings India back into Brisbane contest

Debutant Washington Sundar and number eight batsman Shardul Thakur conjured a defiant rearguard action on Sunday to drag India back into the contest in the deciding fourth test against Australia being played in Brisbane. Drafted into the pl...

UK invites PM Modi to attend G7 summit

The United Kingdom UK has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 summit as a guest. The meet is scheduled to be held in Cornwall from June 11 to 14, 2021, said a press release by the British High Commission on Sunday. The release a...

Bike ambulance developed by CRPF, DRDO set to launch tomorrow

The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine Allied Sciences INMAS, DRDO, have developed RAKSHITA - a bike ambulance to attend urgent evacuation needs of security force personnel in event of a medical emergen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021