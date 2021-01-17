Left Menu
Mzaalo partners with Mojo Boxx to provide content for SpiceJet's in-flight entertainment system

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 16:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Digital entertainment platform Mzaalo has partnered with Mojo Boxx, to provide content for budget carrier SpiceJet's in-flight entertainment system, SpiceScreen.

Mzaalo through its content platform, offers Bollywood movies, regional cinema, original series, music videos, among others.

Mojo Boxx (Formerly VuLiv) is an Indian technology start-up providing digital travel experience solutions in an unconnected environment for the Airlines, Railways, Metros, and long-distance road travelers.

The Gurugram-based airline had in last August launched a revamped complimentary in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, SpiceScreen, with contents such as blockbuster movies, popular TV shows, cartoons and stand-up comedies. The IFE can be accessed by passengers on any of their personal hand-held devices like mobiles or laptops.

SpiceJet flyers can enjoy unlimited entertainment with Mzaalo's wide-ranging content on SpiceScreen, which is powered by just a pair of Mojo Boxx's special Smartphone IFE Box, Mzaalo said in a release on Sunday.

''Our partnership with Mzaalo will enable us to create deeper engagements with flyers not just in sky but even before departure and after arrival thereby offering a complete home-to-home digital experience for outbound travelers,'' said Manoj Kumar Gupta, Founder, Mojo Boxx.

Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said ''the partnership is a result of our collective effort to enhance customer experience by offering the most sought-after content to SpiceJet travelers''.

The growing demand for quality content enabled Mzaalo's partnership with Mojo Boxx to cater to audiences across geographies.

''Consumption of compelling content has become a way of life and this partnership enables us to bring the best of entertainment and experiences to our customers.

''As majority of Indian travelers prefer watching Bollywood, regional movies, original shows, Mzaalo's robust content library adds to the entertainment quotient on SpiceScreen,'' said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Marketing Officer, SpiceJet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

