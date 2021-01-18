PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 18
Headlines Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit launches rocket into space https://on.ft.com/3oXR8ez Brazil approves AstraZeneca and Chinese coronavirus vaccines https://on.ft.com/2KpseWj England extends COVID-19 vaccines to over-70s https://on.ft.com/2M2vFlX Overview Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit reached space for the first time on Sunday with a successful test of its air-launched rocket, delivering 10 NASA satellites to orbit and achieving a key milestone after aborting the rocket's first test launch last year.Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 06:42 IST
Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit reached space for the first time on Sunday with a successful test of its air-launched rocket, delivering 10 NASA satellites to orbit and achieving a key milestone after aborting the rocket's first test launch last year. Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Sunday approved emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd and Britain's AstraZeneca, clearing the way for immunizations as the pandemic enters a deadly second wave.
England will launch the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Monday when it will start offering doses to people aged 70 and above and those who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
