India's favourite popcorn brand 'Popcorn & Company', makes its way to 24Seven

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's much loved popcorn brand Popcorn & Company, known for its handcrafted gourmet popcorn with the finest ingredients sourced from all over the world, has been launched on 24Seven outlet in Regal building, Connaught place. The launch, which took place on 20th December 2020 in one of the iconic locations in Delhi, will enable the gourmet popcorn brand to tap the right target audiences. With this launch, Popcorn & Company is expanding its footprints in the retail segment, and on its way to tap seventy-four 24Seven stores across Delhi/NCR and Chandigarh. The brand will be launching its top-selling flavours like Caramel Krisp, Cheesy Sriracha, Crunchy Litchi to name a few in different formats in all the 24Seven stores.

Samir Modi, President, 24Seven said, "Our association with Popcorn & Company will allow popcorn lovers across the city, access to gourmet popcorns in various Indian and international flavours. We think this association complements our existing range of assortment and we look forward to a great response from our customers." Made with recipes exclusive to the brand, Popcorn & Company is committed to creating gourmet popcorn handcrafted to perfection. With the perfect mixture of sweet and savoury flavours, every ingredient is carefully selected so that the final product is of best and superior quality.

"Being one of the most reliable one-stop-shop for all customer needs in India, 24Seven will help us leverage the right kind of people by reaching out to more customers. As a successful brand across the country and carrying a legacy of 15 years, 24Seven has a lot of loyal shoppers who incidentally matches our target audience, which makes it convenient for us to reach out to more patrons. We are delighted about this association and hope that new customer receives us with the same warmth as our existing ones," said Vikas Suri, CEO and Founder, Popcorn & Company. Founded in 2017 by Vikas Suri, a veteran in the hospitality sector, the brand offers handcrafted gourmet popcorn with the finest ingredients sourced from all over the world. Popcorn & Company is a homegrown brand that offers over fifty varieties of Butterfly and Mushroom popcorn along with a wide range of global as well as Indian flavours. Recognising the almost magical power of the world's favourite snack, the company has bent its epicurean talents to crafting the most creatively curated concoctions.

The brand offers a variety of popcorn in scrumptious flavours ranging from Caramel Popcorn for the people with a sweet tooth to the Cheesy Sriracha for the ones with an inclination towards spicy and cheesy popcorn. To further amalgamate several flavours and create just the right combination, the brand also introduced Chicago Mix which consists of a perfect blend of both caramel and cheese. Along with providing tasty popcorn, the brand has made it a point to never compromise with their quality and packaging; the packaging is pursued in a way that ensures safety as well high hygiene standards along with being giftable or for direct consumption by the consumers, it ensures maximum shelf life and maintains product quality. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

