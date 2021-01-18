Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks slip as Carrefour abandons takeover talks

European stocks slipped on Monday as French retailer Carrefour tumbled after ending 16.2 billion euro ($19.57 billion) merger talks with Alimentation Couche-Tard, with worries about a slow economic recovery keeping investors on edge. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2% by 0810 GMT, extending losses from Friday when the benchmark index snapped a four weeks of gains.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:53 IST
European stocks slip as Carrefour abandons takeover talks
Representative image

European stocks slipped on Monday as French retailer Carrefour tumbled after ending 16.2 billion euro ($19.57 billion) merger talks with Alimentation Couche-Tard, with worries about a slow economic recovery keeping investors on edge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2% by 0810 GMT, extending losses from Friday when the benchmark index snapped a four weeks of gains. A better-than-expected quarterly rebound for China's economy failed to excite investors who feared that soaring COVID-19 cases and tight restrictions in continent could dent growth in the first quarter.

Carrefour fell 5.9% in early deals after its takeover talks with Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard failed and the two sides decided to work on partnership opportunities. The stock had shed nearly a third of its gains after the French government opposed the deal last week.

Shares in carmaker Stellantis rose almost 3% in its first day of trading in the Paris stock market on the completion of merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian arrested with 530 grams hashish in Delhi

A Nigerian national, Chibueze Agbon, on Monday has been arrested allegedly for carrying 530 grams of hashish near Hauz Khas metro station in the national capital, according to the Delhi Police. The approximate cost of the recovered hashish ...

UK’s vaccination programme expands to cover over-70s

Millions of people aged 70 and over and those clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 will be invited to get their vaccinations as the National Health Service NHS expands the rollout of the vaccines to the next priority groups from Mond...

Maha: BJP women's wing seeks resignation of Dhananjay Munde

The womens wing of BJPsMaharashtra unit on Monday staged a protest outside the officeof Aurangabad district collector and demanded resignation ofstate minister Dhananjay Munde, who has been accused of rapeby a Mumbai-based woman.The protest...

Violet Evergarden Season 2 may be out by end-2021, what more we know

The globally popular anime TV series Violet Evergarden Season 1 dropped its finale on April 5, 2018, and the Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not out yet. However, there are two movies from the same franchises, Violet Evergarden Eternity and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021