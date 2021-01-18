European stocks slip as Carrefour abandons takeover talks
European stocks slipped on Monday as French retailer Carrefour tumbled after ending 16.2 billion euro ($19.57 billion) merger talks with Alimentation Couche-Tard, with worries about a slow economic recovery keeping investors on edge. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2% by 0810 GMT, extending losses from Friday when the benchmark index snapped a four weeks of gains.Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:53 IST
European stocks slipped on Monday as French retailer Carrefour tumbled after ending 16.2 billion euro ($19.57 billion) merger talks with Alimentation Couche-Tard, with worries about a slow economic recovery keeping investors on edge.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2% by 0810 GMT, extending losses from Friday when the benchmark index snapped a four weeks of gains. A better-than-expected quarterly rebound for China's economy failed to excite investors who feared that soaring COVID-19 cases and tight restrictions in continent could dent growth in the first quarter.
Carrefour fell 5.9% in early deals after its takeover talks with Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard failed and the two sides decided to work on partnership opportunities. The stock had shed nearly a third of its gains after the French government opposed the deal last week.
Shares in carmaker Stellantis rose almost 3% in its first day of trading in the Paris stock market on the completion of merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- pan-European
- French
- European
- Paris
- Stellantis
- Fiat Chrysler
- Carrefour
- Canada
ALSO READ
TMC forcibly occupied 2 Zilla Parishads in 2018 panchayat polls: Suvendu
European shares kick off 2021 with rally on Brexit and vaccine optimism
European Medicines Agency meeting early to discuss Moderna coronavirus vaccine
New variant of COVID present in Paris - head of Paris hospitals system
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for Stellantis mega-merger