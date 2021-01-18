Left Menu
Udayy raises USD 2.5 mn in funding round led by Alpha Wave Incubation, Info Edge Ventures

18-01-2021
Edutech start-up Udayy on Monday said it has raised USD 2.5 million (about Rs 18.3 crore) in funding round led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) and InfoEdge Ventures.

The seed funding round also saw participation from Better Capital, Kunal Shah and other angels, a statement said.

Founded by Saumya Yadav, Mahak Garg and Karan Varshney, Udayy is a live learning platform teaching Mathematics and English to children in the age group of 6-11 years. The company had raised its first round of angel funding in June 2019.

Recently, the company launched a free app providing daily worksheets for children.

''Primary grades are formative years of education for children. An outdated education system is failing Indian parents and children.

''Udayy is making learning fun and engaging for children by bringing 'learning by doing' methodology through games, roleplays, and activities to our classrooms,'' Saumya Yadav, co-founder and CEO of Udayy, said.

AWI Managing Director Anirudh Singh said the after-school education in the younger age group segment is an untapped market in India.

''Udayy is on track to disrupt the space through its experiential learning model, which uses technology driven gamification as a key driver of learning outcomes,'' he added.

Singh said the team has shown deep market understanding and ability to iterate quickly. ''We are excited to be the first institutional investors in the company.'' PTI SR HRShrs

