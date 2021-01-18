Left Menu
Maha among 3 states with highest deaths in road accidents:Govt

Iwould like to examine such vehicle, if available, the chiefmiknister said.Thackeray said it was important to provide facilitiesto the public instead of only creating awareness.Mumbai citys guardian minister Aslam Shaikh, ShivSena MP Arvind Sawant and senior officials attended thefunction.

Maha among 3 states with highest deaths in road accidents:Govt
With 11,452 deaths in 2020,Maharashtra figured among top three states that have reportedthe highest number of deaths in road accidents in the country,state Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Monday.

Expressing concern, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeraysaid these figures are serious, as he launched the 32nd RoadSafety Week 2021.

''In 2020, Maharashtra witnessed 25,456 road accidentsand 11,452 road fatalities. Maharashtra is one of the threestates that have reported the highest number of deaths in roadaccidents,'' Parab said at the function.

Thackeray said, ideally, Maharashtra should not figurein the list of the states which have reported deaths in roadaccidents.

''These figures are serious. Rather than being in topranks, Maharashtra should not ideally figure in the list ofstates with road accident fatalities,'' he said.

The chief minister said a road safety drive should notbe limited to a period of a week, fortnight, month or a year,but it should be conducted on a regular basis.

''Booster doses of road safety rules should be given atregular intervals,'' he said.

Thackeray further appealed to motorists to follow the''Niyam'' (rules) and maintain ''Sanyam'' (restraint) to keep''Yam'' (God of death) away.

''I have heard about a new technology which alertsdrivers if they fall asleep while driving due to fatigue. Iwould like to examine such vehicle, if available,'' the chiefmiknister said.

Thackeray said it was important to provide facilitiesto the public instead of only creating awareness.

Mumbai city's guardian minister Aslam Shaikh, ShivSena MP Arvind Sawant and senior officials attended thefunction.

