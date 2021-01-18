Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling falls; speculative longs hit 10-month highs

The pound fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases hurt global risk appetite, but futures data showed the biggest net long position on the pound since March 2020, as speculators remained bullish about the British currency's prospects. Global markets started the week "risk-off", as escalating COVID-19 infections took precedence over optimism about vaccinations.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:06 IST
Sterling falls; speculative longs hit 10-month highs
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The pound fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases hurt global risk appetite, but futures data showed the biggest net long position on the pound since March 2020, as speculators remained bullish about the British currency's prospects.

Global markets started the week "risk-off", as escalating COVID-19 infections took precedence over optimism about vaccinations. The pound was among the risk-sensitive currencies to fall, while the safe-haven dollar edged up slightly. The pound has fallen overall against the dollar so far this year but, after a no-deal Brexit was avoided via a last-minute deal at the end of 2020, analysts generally expect the pound to strengthen throughout 2021.

Weekly CFTC futures data indicated that in the week to Jan. 12, the net speculative position on the pound versus the dollar rose to its most bullish in 10 months. "The pound is a procyclical currency, and the UK usually profits from investment inflows whenever global growth is strong. After many years of Brexit stress and an undervalued pound this procyclicality might have an even bigger impact than normal," wrote UBS strategist Thomas Flury and economist Dean Turner in a note to clients.

At 1209 GMT, the pound was at $1.3553, down 0.3% against the dollar since the previous session's New York close. Versus the euro, it was down around 0.1% at 89.03 pence per euro.

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, took a more bearish view of the pound: "I don't think the fundamentals in the UK are anything like good enough to really keep that better tone that we've seen, i.e. that move back below 90, going." Foley said that the pound would be vulnerable to profit-taking over the next couple of weeks and months, as the UK economy, particularly the service sector, takes a hit from COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Britain's minister for vaccine deployment said the country's vaccine rollout is limited by "lumpy" manufacturing. But he also said that the UK is vaccinating 140 people per minute against COVID-19 on average.

Brexit also presents a downside risk for the pound on the longer term, Rabobank's Foley said, because there is a lack of understanding among market participants about what is not covered by the deal reached between the UK and European Union. More than twenty shellfish trucks parked near the British parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence on Monday to protest against post-Brexit bureaucracy that they say has stopped them exporting to the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala will strongly intervene against move to privatise PSUs:CM

The Kerala governmentwill strongly intervene against the Centres decision toprivatise various public sector enterprises in the state,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.Replying to the calling attention motion of CPIMMLA, S Sharm...

IRFC IPO subscribed 65 pc on first day of offer

The initial public offer of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC was subscribed 65 per cent on the first day of subscription on Monday. The offer received bids for 80,89,30,700 shares against 1,24,75,05,993 shares on offer, as per da...

Protests over hardship move to central Tunis after arrests

Dozens of protesters gathered in central Tunis on Monday chanting we came in the daytime after several nights of demonstrations in cities across the country that police say have led to about 1,000 arrests. The protests, involving clashes wi...

Tennis-Kyrgios calls Djokovic 'tool' after quarantine demands

Nick Kyrgios joined former Davis Cup player Sam Groth in criticising Novak Djokovic after the Serbian world number one reportedly wrote to Australian Open organisers asking them to ease quarantine restrictions for players.Passengers who arr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021