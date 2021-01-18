Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rafale to feature in Republic Day parade for first time

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:18 IST
Rafale to feature in Republic Day parade for first time

The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade on January 26 and culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Monday.

In the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude.

''The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation,'' IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said at a press conference here.

In a major boost to India's air power capability, five French-made multirole Rafale fighter jets were inducted into the IAF on September 10 last year.

A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26, Nandi said.

As is traditionally the case, the spokesperson said, the flypast will be divided into two blocks – the first is planned along with the parade from 1004 hours to 1020 hours and the second after the parade from 1120 hours to 1145 hours.

In the first block, there will be three formations. The first will be the 'Nishan' formation comprising of four Mi17V5 aircraft that will carry the national flag and logos of all three services, Nandi said.

It will be followed by the 'Dhruv' formation by four helicopters of Army Aviation Corps, he said.

The last would be the 'Rudra' formation which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country's victory in the 1971 war, he said, adding that it will consist of a single Dakota aircraft flanked by two Mi17V5 helicopters.

On December 16 last year, India launched year-long celebrations of its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Nandi said the second block of the flypast will consist of nine formations.

These nine formations are 'Sudarshan', 'Rakshak', 'Bhim', 'Netra', 'Garuda', 'Eklavya', 'Trinetra', 'Vijay' and 'Brahmastra', he said.

One Rafale along with two Jaguar and MiG-29 aircraft each will conduct the 'Eklavya' formation in the second block of the flypast, he said.

Wing Commander Tej Pratap Pandey said models of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra will feature in the IAF's Republic Day parade tableaus.

''It (tableaus) will showcase scaled-down models of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Sukhoi-30Mki and Rohini radar,'' he said.

Indigenously developed next-generation anti-radiation missile Rudram and anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra will be displayed on the LCA and the LCH respectively, Pandey said.

Sukhoi-30Mki will display indigenously developed Astra and Brahmos missiles, he said.

Indigenously developed Akash missile will be displayed along with the Rohini radar, he added.

Wing Commander Vasudev Ahuja said the IAF's marching contingent at the parade will consist of four officers and 96 soldiers marching in a box formation of 12 rows and eight columns.

The marching contingent will be led by Flight Lieutenant Tanik Sharma and three supernumerary officers -- Flight Lieutenant Manjeet Singh, Flight Lieutenant Apoorva Yadav and Flying Officer Kuttapa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italian bond yields rise as PM Conte faces key votes in parliament

Italys borrowing costs rose on Monday as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faced two days of parliamentary votes that will decide if his fragile coalition can cling to power or has lost its majority.Political turmoil in Italy, one of the euro z...

'Brexit carnage": shellfish trucks protest in London over export chaos

More than 20 shellfish trucks parked on roads near the British parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street residence on Monday to protest against post-Brexit bureaucracy that has throttled exports to the European Union. Many...

Kerala will strongly intervene against move to privatise PSUs:CM

The Kerala governmentwill strongly intervene against the Centres decision toprivatise various public sector enterprises in the state,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.Replying to the calling attention motion of CPIMMLA, S Sharm...

IRFC IPO subscribed 65 pc on first day of offer

The initial public offer of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC was subscribed 65 per cent on the first day of subscription on Monday. The offer received bids for 80,89,30,700 shares against 1,24,75,05,993 shares on offer, as per da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021