Prakriti E-Mobility honoured with the Achievers Award 2020

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Established with a goal to start a global revolution in the industry of commercially-used electric vehicles (EVs), Prakriti E-Mobility (co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal and Rajeev Tiwari), was honoured with the Achievers Award 2020 for their exemplary work and contribution towards the sustainable mobility industry in India. Prakriti E-Mobility will soon launch an app-based 100 per cent Electric Cab service called EVERA in the Delhi region.

The award was handed over by Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil and Indian politician and Member of The Shiv Sangram Dr Bharati Lavekar. The Achievers Awards brought together leaders and trendsetters who powered through the opportunities and challenges in 2020 during the global pandemic and celebrated the achievements of those who contributed to helping address the challenges of the pandemic, across all specialties, disciplines and career stages.

"Prakriti E-Mobility was created with a goal to start a global revolution in the mobility industry. We are building a company that deeply contributes towards the well-being and happiness of all the lives it touches starting from its people to the environment it belongs to. Receiving this award is a testimony to the efforts that went into bringing this core idea into fruition. We thank the Achievers' Awards for recognizing our efforts and contributions in building a better tomorrow," said Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited on the achievement. Last year, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, in association with the Delhi Government launched the Jeevan Seva app to aid Delhi's COVID patients and their families for their safe commute to hospitals and health care facilities in the city.

The Jeevan Seva app, powered by EVERA uses Electric Vehicles as an ambulance to transfer non-critical cases to health care facilities within Delhi free of cost. "The Jeevan Seva app is the first-ever initiative to help COVID patients in home isolation to reach healthcare facilities in EV cabs while taking care of the patients and planet with its zero-emission cabs. We are pleased to work with the Delhi Government to launch this great initiative and hope that it will help us in fighting the ongoing pandemic," added Nimish Trivedi.

Prakriti E-Mobility, through the Jeevan Seva app, has already served more than 30,000 non-critical & COVID patients till now. The app has added efficiency to Delhi's Emergency Commute Services enabling ambulances to be more available to cater to serious requests in time. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)