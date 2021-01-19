Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks hit 20-month high on mainland China demand

Hong Kong stocks climbed to a 20-month high on Tuesday, helped by steady and robust demand from investors in mainland China for shares in the Asian financial hub. ** The Hang Seng index added 3.1%, to 29,746.17 points, highest since May 3, 2019, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.9%, to 11,796.28.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 10:08 IST
Hong Kong stocks hit 20-month high on mainland China demand

Hong Kong stocks climbed to a 20-month high on Tuesday, helped by steady and robust demand from investors in mainland China for shares in the Asian financial hub.

** The Hang Seng index added 3.1%, to 29,746.17 points, highest since May 3, 2019, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.9%, to 11,796.28. ** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng tech index jumped 4% to a fresh high, while the Hang Seng financials index rose 2.9%.

** "It's mainly because of the liquidity foam. The outperforming stocks are benefiting from southbound flows," said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian. ** He said the AH premium also makes Hong Kong equities attractive to mainland investors.

** As of 04:14 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 34.69% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** Mainland investors purchased 18.9 billion yuan ($2.91 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, after spending a record HK$23 billion on Monday, according to HKEX and Refinitiv data.

** For the past two years, the Hong Kong stock market had been far underperforming the A-share market and U.S. stocks, and the southbound inflows now are expected to help a recovery in the valuations of Hong Kong stocks, Essence International noted. ** The brokerage expects easing Sino-U.S. tensions after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, noting he would mainly focus on combating the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and soothing domestic divisions.

** On the mainland, the CSI300 index fell 0.4%, to 5,496.97 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,596.10 points. ($1 = 6.4864 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army organises five-day recruitment drive for women in Lucknow

In a move at increasing womens numbers in the Army, the Indian Army on Monday organised a five-day recruitment drive for women at AMC Stadium in Lucknow Cantonment. Major General NS Rajpurohit, Additional Director General ADG-Recruiting of ...

Parler resurfaces online with a message from CEO John Matze after being deplatformed

After social media platform Parler was all but wiped off from the internet last week, it resurfaced back on Sunday local time with the site showing a statement from the companys CEO John Matze. According to The Verge, a message from Matze a...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Mouse in hotel room adds to Putintsevas Melbourne quarantine woesIf going into strict quarantine ahead of next months Australian Open was not difficult enough, Kazakhstans Yulia Putintseva h...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. NASAs Boeing moon rocket cuts short once-in-a-generation ground testNASAs deep space exploration rocket built by Boeing briefly ignited all four engines of its behemoth core stage for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021