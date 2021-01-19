Hong Kong stocks hit 20-month high on mainland China demand
Hong Kong stocks climbed to a 20-month high on Tuesday, helped by steady and robust demand from investors in mainland China for shares in the Asian financial hub. ** The Hang Seng index added 3.1%, to 29,746.17 points, highest since May 3, 2019, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.9%, to 11,796.28.Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 10:08 IST
Hong Kong stocks climbed to a 20-month high on Tuesday, helped by steady and robust demand from investors in mainland China for shares in the Asian financial hub.
** The Hang Seng index added 3.1%, to 29,746.17 points, highest since May 3, 2019, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.9%, to 11,796.28. ** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng tech index jumped 4% to a fresh high, while the Hang Seng financials index rose 2.9%.
** "It's mainly because of the liquidity foam. The outperforming stocks are benefiting from southbound flows," said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian. ** He said the AH premium also makes Hong Kong equities attractive to mainland investors.
** As of 04:14 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 34.69% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** Mainland investors purchased 18.9 billion yuan ($2.91 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, after spending a record HK$23 billion on Monday, according to HKEX and Refinitiv data.
** For the past two years, the Hong Kong stock market had been far underperforming the A-share market and U.S. stocks, and the southbound inflows now are expected to help a recovery in the valuations of Hong Kong stocks, Essence International noted. ** The brokerage expects easing Sino-U.S. tensions after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, noting he would mainly focus on combating the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and soothing domestic divisions.
** On the mainland, the CSI300 index fell 0.4%, to 5,496.97 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,596.10 points. ($1 = 6.4864 Chinese yuan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-U.S. Georgia run-off elections: What's at stake for LGBT+ rights?
Former U.S. defense chiefs say no role for military in Trump's efforts to contest defeat
Health News Roundup: U.S. may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout, official says; Mexico reports 5,211 new coronavirus cases, 362 more deaths and more
China says opposes U.S. politicizing trade issues on U.S. delisting of Chinese telcos
UK judge rejects U.S. extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Assange