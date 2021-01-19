Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bond yields drop ahead of confidence vote

But expectations that snap elections were unlikely, coupled with ECB stimulus to fight the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus, limited any selloff of Italian government bonds. Conte won a confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday as he clung to power after a junior partner quit the ruling coalition and triggered a political crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 14:01 IST
Italian bond yields drop ahead of confidence vote

Italian government bond yields were lower on Tuesday, ahead of a confidence vote in the upper house Senate that could force prime minister Giuseppe Conte to resign. But expectations that snap elections were unlikely, coupled with ECB stimulus to fight the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus, limited any selloff of Italian government bonds.

Conte won a confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday as he clung to power after a junior partner quit the ruling coalition and triggered a political crisis. He will face a tougher test in the Senate on Tuesday, where the government had only a slim majority even when Italia Viva, which began the crisis, was part of the coalition.

“Italy should remain in focus this morning with Conte asking for an informal vote of confidence in the Senate,” Commerzbank analysts said in a research note. Italy's 10-year government bond yield was down 2 basis points at 0.586%. The closely-watched spread between German and Italian government bond yields was at 110.4 basis points, after hitting 98 basis points a week ago.

Some analysts expected appetite for high-yielding debt would prevail even in the worst-case scenario of snap elections. “With snap elections the spread is likely to jump to 150 basis points, but after that, new buyers will come to the market and the spread will gradually move versus previous levels,” said Anna Guglielmetti, head of institutional portfolio management Italy at Credit Suisse.

Investors will focus on a ZEW economic sentiment survey, at 1000 GMT, which might boost hopes of stronger economic growth ahead of PMI data. Germany's 10-year government bond yields were up 0.5 basis points at -0.515%.

U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen will tell the Senate on Tuesday that the government must "act big" with its next coronavirus relief package, while she is expected to face questions over his tax and spending proposals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India's Pant savours 'dream series' after Brisbane masterclass

Indias Rishabh Pant thanked the team management for keeping faith in him after his fourth-innings masterclass helped secured a memorable series-clinching victory in the final test against Australia on Tuesday. Questions persist on Pants wic...

Thick fog blankets parts of Rajasthan

Dense to very dense fog engulfed several areas in Rajasthan, where Jaisalmer was the coldest place at 6.7 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Tuesday.Jaisalmer was followed by Pilani, where the mercury settled at...

N.Korea's trade with China plunges 80% as COVID-19 lockdown bites

North Koreas trade with China plunged more than 80 last year, Chinese customs data has shown, as the isolated countrys strict coronavirus lockdown encumbers an economy already burdened by international sanctions.China is North Koreas top al...

Thailand defends royal company's role in vaccine strategy

Thailands government defended its coronavirus vaccine strategy on Tuesday against opposition criticism that it is too reliant on a company owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The attack by banned opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021