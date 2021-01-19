Left Menu
Migsun creates record, clocks Rs. 421 Cr. sale in 72 hrs in a part of 103 acres development

Migsun Group, one of the names in Delhi NCR real estate to reckon with, has announced that it has sold a total of 138 villas and retail shops in the project that it recently acquired from Royal Golf Link City Projects Pvt. Ltd. in Greater Noida.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-01-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 14:38 IST
Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group. Image Credit: ANI

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Migsun Group, one of the names in Delhi NCR real estate to reckon with, has announced that it has sold a total of 138 villas and retail shops in the project that it recently acquired from Royal Golf Link City Projects Pvt. Ltd. in Greater Noida. The Group made record sales of Rs 421 crore within 72 hours as people lined up to acquire villas and retail shops at the recently launched projects.

In the said project, the Group is coming up with 103-acre gated township and will develop the township with a total of 138 villas and retail shops with Rs 250 crore investment including land and development. Located adjoining Golf Course at Greater Noida, the villas, plots and retail shops are located facing the Metro, in an area of 2.5 lakh square feet. "The sales prove that the demand for plots has increased manifold, especially after the situation that people faced last year. In this project, we will take care of every need of the residents and add value to their lifestyle. The sector is recovering fast from the setbacks, and people are ready to invest in projects by reputed developers. In the end, it is all about the perception that people have for a particular developer, and we want to thank our customers for showing trust in us," said Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group, talking about the remarkable feat.

The Group is committed to hand-over 4,000 apartments and commercial properties in six projects over the next one year. Recently, Migsun announced the acquisition of HDFC and Ansal's stake in Ansal IT City Park (SEZ) Tech Zone, Greater Noida, where it will develop the 37.5-acre mixed-use project with Commercial, IT, and Industrial. The company is currently executing 16 projects, both residential and commercial, in various parts of Delhi NCR. Migsun Group was set up in 1992 by legendary industrialist Sunil Miglani. In its three decades of existence, the Group has delivered more than 40 projects in various parts of Delhi NCR, collecting various national and international awards. The Group has been a pioneer in design and concepts in the real estate industry. The Group has launched a hospital project also in Ghaziabad.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

