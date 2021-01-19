Left Menu
Development News Edition

India must remain an integral part of global economy: Kant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:37 IST
India must remain an integral part of global economy: Kant

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) India must remain an integral part of the global economy if it has to grow at 9-10 per cent over the next three decades, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

Speaking at the 15th India Digital Summit, Kant said India needs to become a major global exporting nation, without that it will not be possible to become richer and create wealth for its people over the next three decades.

''If India has to grow at 9-10 per cent over a three-decade period, it must be open, it must be an integral part of the global economy.

''It must be an integral part of the global supply chain,'' he said.

Kant further pointed out that the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative is not about protectionism, it is about making India part of the global supply chain.

According to the Niti Aayog CEO, post-COVID-19 pandemic, only those countries will grow who will use digital ecosystem.

''Post- pandemic global supply chain will be restructured, and you can be only competitive if you can use the power of technology,'' he said.

Noting that India's digital divide is narrowing down, Kant said if you look at the huge growth in Unified Payments Interface (UPI), it has grown manifold.

On the production-linked incentive (PLI) plan, he said the scheme in electronics and mobile manufacturing has received very good response.

''Like mobile and electronic manufacturing, the PLI scheme for battery manufacturing will give a much-needed fillip to country's manufacturing,'' Kant said, adding India needs to get into sunrise areas of growth.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has democratised access to financial services, the CEO added.

''India's poor people's access to the financial product is increasing due to the country's fintech revolution,'' he said.

Kant also pointed out that India is the vaccine capital of the world, as the country makes 70 per cent of the world's vaccine.

Also speaking at the event, Facebook India's Vice President and MD Ajit Mohan said the explosion of the internet happened in the last few months.

''Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp used by businesses for growth which was not seen before 12 months,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yamaha Music India eyes 20 pc growth in home audio segment in next 2 yrs

Yamaha Music India is looking at up to 20 per cent growth in the home audio segment for the next two years on the back of peoples desire to upgrade their home entertainment systems with good speakers, a senior company official said.The comp...

Head of Ukraine's top court notified he is suspect in witness tampering case

Ukrainian investigators formally notified the head of Ukraines constitutional court that he is a suspect in a witness tampering case, the state investigation bureau said on Tuesday. Ukrainian prosecutors said in December they were investiga...

COLUMN-Oil price forecasts fall in the wake of the pandemic: Kemp

Oil prices are expected to remain lower even once the coronavirus pandemic is over and the economy recovers.Before a perfect storm hit the industry in 2020, medium-term price expectations had been firmly anchored around 65-70 per barrel, ba...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 19

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021