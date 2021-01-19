Digital networks integrator Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of Italy-based Optotec.

In November last year, STL had announced entering into a share purchase agreement to acquire (through its wholly-owned subsidiary) 100 per cent stake in Optotec SpA, a leading optical interconnect company. ''The aforesaid acquisition has been completed,'' STL said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company had said the acquisition was being done at an enterprise value of 29 million euros (over Rs 250 crore).

*****Snapdeal adds more energy efficient products Value-focused e-commerce platform Snapdeal on Tuesday said it has partnered with dealers and manufacturers of energy-efficient products and appliances.

This has been done with a view that users increasingly adopting energy-efficiency products to manage rising electricity bills due to greater time being spent at home, a statement said.

Two of every five electrical appliances sold on Snapdeal has been a 4 or 5 star rated appliance or product, it added.

Solar lights remained the most bought item by people from tier-II and tier-III cities, it added.

*****Infosys builds applied AI Cloud IT services major Infosys on Tuesday announced the launch of an Infosys Cobalt offering - its applied AI cloud - offering greater compute density, performance, and flexibility. The powerful new Infosys applied AI cloud will enable developers and project teams to quickly and easily access AI hardware and software stacks, across both private and public clouds, to build contextualised services that deliver AI-first business processes for enterprises, a statement said. As a service delivery partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Infosys will also be able to build NVIDIA DGX A100-powered, on-prem AI clouds for enterprises, providing access to cognitive services, licensed and open source AI software-as-a-service (SaaS), pre-built AI platforms, solutions, models and edge capabilities, it added. Balakrishna DR, Senior Vice President, Head - AI and Automation Services at Infosys said the company's applied AI cloud, powered by NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, can help enterprises to quickly build on the opportunity, while scaling with new technological advancements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)