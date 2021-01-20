China estimates 40% fall in Lunar New Year passenger trips from 2019

China estimates 40% fall in Lunar New Year passenger trips from 2019Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:06 IST
The number of passenger trips during China's Lunar New Year holiday this year is expected to be down 40% from the 2019 figure, a transport ministry official said on Wednesday.
Travel at the season's peak should be avoided, the official, Wang Xiuchun, told reporters.
The week-long holiday will start on Feb. 11.
