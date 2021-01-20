WayCool Foods& IIT Hyderabad sign MoU to develop antimicrobial food packaging

Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI): Agri-supply chain startup WayCoolFoods has signed a three year MoU with Indian Institute ofTechnology, Hyderabad, to develop antimicrobial food packagingmaterial by using biopolymers, the company said on Wednesday.

The objective was to develop an economically viable andbiodegradable packaging that would retain the freshness offruits and vegetables longs, leading to a reduction in foodwastage across the supply chain by 20 per cent, the city basedcompany said in a statement.

WayCool Foods would invest close to Rs two million overa period of three years of this association, it said.

''The association with IIT Hyderabad to co-develop asustainable alternate packaging solution further supplementsour in-house research and development and innovation efforts'',company executive vice president Vignesh Kumar Manogaran said.

The collaboration would help the company work closelywith the bright minds of India's premier institutions andstrengthen industry-academia partnership, he added.

WayCool distributes its wide range of fresh produce andstaples to nearly 20,000 retail outlets, as well asinstitutional clients.

''Biopolymer is an environmentally friendly food packagingmaterial.

We are happy to collaborate with WayCool Foods to developthis unique solution to enhance product shelf-life and alsoreducing the overall carbon footprint related to foodpackaging'', IIT Hyderabad, The Cellulose Group (Head), MudrikaKhandelwal, said.

The packaging material would enhance the shelf life offruits and vegetables, the statement said.

