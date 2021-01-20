Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ports review meeting to begin on Thursday, to deliberate on future action plan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:05 IST
Ports review meeting to begin on Thursday, to deliberate on future action plan

A three-day ports review meeting will be conducted from Thursday to deliberate on a future action plan, including development of satellite ports by all major ports, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chairpersons of India's all major ports and senior officials of the ministry will participate in the brainstorming conference to finalise the road map of the 'Maritime Vision 2030', the ministry said in the statement.

It added that Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair the meeting named 'Chintan Baithak' at Dhordo, Gujarat.

The Chintan Baithak includes sessions on exploring new vistas of urban transportation, effective implementation of SAROD-Ports (Society for Affordable Redressal of Disputes-Ports), and issues related to international arbitrations, the statement added.

The future action plan for the development of satellite ports by all major ports will also be deliberated.

A satellite port can either be one that is already existing or is created near a port which is reaching its capacity.

''Discussion on opening up more new routes for Ro-Ro, Ro-PaX (roll-on/roll-off passenger) ferry, and seaplane services across the nation, and on ways and means for increasing volume and movement of coastal cargo will also take place,'' it said.

Mandaviya stated that the basic purpose of holding this Chintan Baithak is to evolve out-of-the-box ideas for improving the performance and efficiency of our major ports, setting up of world-class infrastructure facilities at ports, enhancing connectivity, and ease of doing business.

All the ideas emerged out of the extensive discussions during this Chintan Baithak are going to be dovetailed in the Maritime Vision 2030 to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat with his key mantra of 'reform, perform and transform, Mandaviya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, one missing

One person was missing after a building belonging to the church collapsed in a central Madrid explosion, Telemadrid broadcaster said on Wednesday. The priests who live on the fifth and sixth floors are fine. We are trying to locate a volunt...

‘Complex’ emergency unfolding in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado, warn UN agencies

According to the agencies, growing insecurity and poor infrastructure are making it increasingly difficulty to reach families completely reliant on humanitarian assistance, amid fears that imminent rains and threat of cyclones could furth...

Court-appointed panel was not conferred with any adjudicatory powers: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that the purpose of constituting a four-member committee was to listen to the grievances of the parties impacted by three farm laws and it has not given any adjudicatory powers to the panel. A bench ...

Shun ad hoc approach, replace it with forward-looking process for city planning, says Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday underlined the need to shun ad hoc approach for city planning and called for replacing it with a long-term and forward-looking process to create liveable cities.Virtually releasing A textbook of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021