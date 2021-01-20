Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shriram Automall gets certificate for e-procurement system

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:58 IST
Shriram Automall gets certificate for e-procurement system

Shriram Automall India Ltd onWednesday said it has received the 'Standardisation Testingand Quality Certification' (STQC) for e-procurement system.

The certificate from the Ministry of Electronics andInformation Technology enables the company to foray into theRs 50,000-crore forward auction industry.

Shriram Automall India is the country's largest platformprovider for pre-owned vehicles and equipment.

It has become the first private company to have itsauction portal certified by the STQC Directorate forexclusively conducting forward auctions which is among thefirst of its kind issued by the agency.

''Online forward auctions have so far been untapped by usfor the public sector and thus we at Shriram Automall Indiafeel proud to receive the STQC certification,'' company CEOSameer Malhotra said.

''So far at Shriram Automall India Ltd, we have beenoffering auction services, software development andconsulting to various auto original equipment-manufacturers,leasing companies, banks and non-banking finance companiesand insurance companies,'' he said.

STQC, an e-procurement system, is responsible formaintaining e-governance standards and related conformity asper the Department of Electronics and Information Technology,which are essential to various government agencies for theire-procurement needs, the statement said.

Malhotra said, ''Since public sector undertakings requiretheir e-procurement and forward auction service providers tobe STQC-certified, this will provide a very secure, accurateand trustworthy platform.'' ''Our engineering teams, including colleagues at ShriramAutomall India, have all worked very hard in pursuit of theSTQC certification,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Manav creates ripples at AITA event

Young Manav Jain caused the biggest upset of the tournament when he overcame second seed Suraj Prabodh to enter the quarterfinals of AITA Mens Championship here on Wednesday. The 17-year-old Manav, who is also the youngest player in the tou...

Bird flu: Over 5.9k birds died in Rajasthan so far

A total of 5,912 birds have died in Rajasthan so far from avian influenza while 17 districts of the state are affected by the infection.Out of 267 samples from 27 districts, 67 samples have been detected with the infection, according to the...

Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, one missing

One person was missing after a building belonging to the church collapsed in a central Madrid explosion, Telemadrid broadcaster said on Wednesday. The priests who live on the fifth and sixth floors are fine. We are trying to locate a volunt...

HC seeks govt’s stand on building approach road to two schools in jungle area

The Allahabad High Court on Monday sought the governments stand on a plea for building a proper and secure approach road to two schools located in a forest area inhabited by wild animals.Seeking the governments reply to the petition, a benc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021