Consultative committee discusses best practices for CPSE asset monetisation

The consultative committee on CPSE asset monetisation on Wednesday discussed best practices, and global as well as domestic perspective to fast-track non-core asset sale.

The meeting was organised by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) along with the World Bank and was attended by senior officers of the central ministries, state governments and CPSEs, besides Niti Aayog.

''Several key issues were discussed in the meeting in the presence of all stakeholders. Both global and domestic perspective, best practice and experience was shared. The meeting ended with a set of key takeaways which will assist in developing capacity and guidance on asset monetisation and accelerating the process,'' an official statement said.

Asset monetisation is a stated objective of the government and DIPAM is mandated to facilitate monetisation of non-core public assets.

''The monetisation process is complex and requires close cooperation and collaboration with all stakeholders. The meeting provided a platform for such an engagement,'' the statement added.

DIPAM had in November last year entered into a pact with the World Bank for providing advisory services on asset monetisation.

DIPAM has been mandated to monetise Central Public Sector Enterprises' (CPSEs) non-core assets with a minimum value of Rs 100 crore. Assets below the threshold have to be monetised by the respective administrative ministry or the public sector company itself.

