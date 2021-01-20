Dutch KLM halts long-haul flights due to new COVID-19 rule

Dutch KLM halts long-haul flights due to new COVID-19 ruleReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:48 IST
KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, will halt all its 270 weekly long-haul flights to the Netherlands from Friday after new COVID-19 rules were imposed by the Dutch government, a spokeswoman for the airline said.
Among a series of new regulations announced on Wednesday was a requirement for passengers and crew to show evidence of a second negative rapid coronavirus test taken just before departure.
