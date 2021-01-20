Business briefs 3

Left Menu
Leading broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises has appointed Ashok Namboodiri as its chief business officer for the international business.

Zee has been increasing its strategic focus on international markets to realise strong growth opportunities. With this appointment, Zee intends to further strengthen its presence in the international markets.

Namboodiri will be responsible for leading the teams across international markets, leveraging Zee's understanding of each market to drive strategic growth. In his previous stint, Namboodiri was associated with Star India. He was also associated with Britannia, Tata Consumer, Coca Cola and Unilever.

* * *Elevation Capital ropes in Amit Aggarwal as vice-president * Venture capital fund Elevation Capital, formerly known as Saif Partners, has appointed Amit Aggarwal as a vice-president to drive investments in start-ups in social, content and commerce spaces.

He will focus on early-stage investments along with two other vice-presidents, Srinivas Bhaskar and Akarsh Shrivastava.

Aggarwal has previously worked with Facebook as their India lead for strategic planning and operations. Prior to that, he has also worked at Hero Electronix, and Bain & Company. Elevation, founded in 2002 as Saif Partners, provides seed and early-stage capital for emerging companies, and has over USD 2 billion under management across a portfolio of over 100 companies across internet, SaaS, consumer, financial services and logistics.

