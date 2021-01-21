Left Menu
ADB appoints Suzanne Gaboury as DG of Private Sector Operations Department

A Canadian national, Ms Gaboury holds a BA (Economics) from the University of Alberta, Canada, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, Ireland.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 21-01-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 10:09 IST
Ms Gaboury replaces outgoing director general Mike Barrow, who retired from ADB after serving in several senior roles over nearly two decades. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Ms Suzanne Gaboury as Director-General of its Private Sector Operations Department. Ms Gaboury assumed office in early January.

Before joining ADB, Ms Gaboury was Chief Investment Officer at FinDev Canada where she was responsible for strategic vision, including defining business markets, clients, product investment strategy, and development. She has 28 years of professional experience spanning 85 developing and emerging economies.

A Canadian national, Ms Gaboury holds a BA (Economics) from the University of Alberta, Canada, and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, Ireland.

In 2020, ADB committed private sector investments totalling $1.4 billion for 38 projects, mobilized long-term co-financing of $2.0 billion for the private sector, and supported $6.0 billion in trade and supply chain finance transactions. Ms Gaboury replaces outgoing director-general Mike Barrow, who retired from ADB after serving in several senior roles over nearly two decades.

