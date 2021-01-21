Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI approves Flipkart's 7.8 pc acquisition of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved e-commerce marketplace Flipkart's proposed acquisition of 7.8 per cent equity stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 11:16 IST
CCI approves Flipkart's 7.8 pc acquisition of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
Expansion of organised retail continues as retailers make inroads into untapped markets.. Image Credit: ANI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved e-commerce marketplace Flipkart's proposed acquisition of 7.8 per cent equity stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. Aditya Birla Fashion had approved the issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis to Flipkart for Rs 1,500 crore.

In addition to approval of shareholders by way of postal ballot received on November 22, 2020), the issue was subject to regulatory approvals and completion of customary closing conditions under the investment agreement. "The CCI has accorded its approval to Flipkart for its proposed acquisition of 7.8 per cent equity stake in the company on a fully diluted basis vide its approval letter dated January 20," said Geetika Anand, Vice-President, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer at Aditya Birla Fashion.

The completion of preferential issue remains conditional upon the fulfilment of customary conditions," she said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges. In August last year, the company successfully completed a rights issue of Rs 1,000 crore by offering 9.05 crore shares at Rs 110 per share. The issue evinced strong interest from promoters, large shareholders and retail investors.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is India's largest pure-play fashion and lifestyle company with a strong bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats. The company has a network of more than 3,000 stores and presence across 22,000 multi-brand outlets with more than 5,400 points of sales in department stores across India.

At 11 am, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail stock was trading 3.8 per cent higher at Rs 180.10 per unit on BSE Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar on back foot as Biden optimism bolsters riskier currencies

The dollar declined versus major peers on Thursday as optimism that new U.S. administrations massive stimulus package will bolster growth sapped demand for safe-haven currencies. Riskier commodity currencies were supported as Asian stocks f...

Mizoram reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Thursday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, according to the State Health Department. The total coronavirus cases in the state have now reached 4,346, including 69 active cases.No new death by this deadly virus was reported in the s...

Illegal construction:HC rejects Sood's plea against BMC notice

The Bombay High Court on Thursdaydismissed an appeal and interim application filed by Bollywoodactor Sonu Sood against a BMC notice over alleged illegalconstruction carried out by him at his residential building insuburban Juhu.Justice Prit...

Brexit responsible for food supply problems in N.Ireland, Ireland says

Food supply problems in Northern Ireland are due to Brexit because there are now a certain amount of checks on goods going between Britain and Northern Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said. British ministers have sought to pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021