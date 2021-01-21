Left Menu
8K Miles Software rebrands itself as SecureKloud Technologies Limited

8K Miles Software Services Limited, a leading global IT Business Transformation, Secure Cloud Solutions and NextGen Managed Services Provider has rebranded as SecureKloud Technologies Limited.

21-01-2021
SecureKloud Technologies Limited. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai/Chennai (Maharashtra/Tamil Nadu) [India], January 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): 8K Miles Software Services Limited, a leading global IT Business Transformation, Secure Cloud Solutions and NextGen Managed Services Provider has rebranded as SecureKloud Technologies Limited. The new name reflects the company's leadership position and strength in the cloud transformation business with a strong focus on security through a comprehensive suite of offerings.

SecureKloud Technologies will continue to remain focused on its core competencies of technology, domain expertise, innovation and a customer-centric commitment while looking to expand across geographies in Europe and Asia-Pacific and industry verticals like BFSI. On the back of the success in offering cloud computing and security solutions to clients through leading-edge cloud-based transformation platforms, the company has enhanced its position in the market through equally compelling solutions in Blockchain, IDAM and Data Engineering.

Creating a brand identity with a new name, logo and website, the company aims to advance its global cloud footprint through niche offerings with a vigorous customer-centric focus. With increasing emphasis on an entrepreneurial mindset, the company envisions the delivery of cutting-edge cloud solutions and services through a scalable and cost-effective product portfolio. The core operational credo of SecureKloud Technologies would be rigour, seamless service delivery and continued focus on innovation. "A revamped brand identity is testament to the fact that we are the same trailblazing company we were when we got into the cloud business 12 years ago. We are going to differentiate ourselves by the fact that we are a mid-sized company with the aura and energy of a startup and stability of a large company, offering the best of both worlds to our customers, employees and partners. An exciting brand launch reflects our offerings more appropriately to our customers and prospects as we retain our technology leadership position by continuing to invest in new products to enhance our market competitiveness," stated Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman & CEO, SecureKloud Technologies Limited.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

