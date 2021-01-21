NCB claims busting drug syndicate with two arrests, seizure of 49.35 kg of ephedrine

The Narcotics Control Bureauon Thursday claimed that it busted a drug syndicate which wasinvolved in trafficking of ephedrine by arresting two of itsmembers and seized 49.35 kg of the stimulant from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB Chennai and Bengalurucaught two drug traffickers with 45 kg Ephedrine concealed insmall packets, in kitchen utensil items, in Chengalpattu,Tamil Nadu, on January 15, the NCB said in a statement.

The NCB arrested M Mydeen and K Meeran, who had beenengaged in the practice of concealing drugs in specially madecavities in kitchen utensils and exporting the same to foreigncountries.

According to the NCB, both the persons have beeninvolved in the seizure of 4.35 kg Methaqualone by NCB,Hyderabad.

The Bureau said that ephedrine and pseudoephedrine arechemicals, which are used in the manufacturing industry asintermediary for manufacturing detergents, perfumes and dyes.

''However, once diverted, they can also be used for themanufacture of Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS). It has beenfound that these controlled substances are also beingillegally exported to African destinations, especially SouthAfrica and Australia also, where the possibility ofclandestine production of ATS cannot be ruled out,'' the NCBsaid.

