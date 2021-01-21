Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will see tremendous increase in defense exports in next 4-5 years: DRDO chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:35 IST
India will see tremendous increase in defense exports in next 4-5 years: DRDO chairman

There will be tremendous increase in defense exports from India in the next four to five years, chairman of the state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) G Satheesh Reddy said on Thursday.

''Within next 4-5 years, this country will have a lot of indigenous content in the Indian armed forces and we will be seeing tremendous amount of increase in exports,'' he said at a webinar organised by industry body CII.

Reddy enlisted a number of measures the government and the DRDO have taken to boost the participation of private defence industry.

''In each project of ours, we have invited development and production partner from the industry. Even critical systems like missiles have been opened to the private industry,'' he said.

Recently, the government has approved the export of Akash missiles to various countries, he mentioned.

On December 30, 2020, the government had approved the export of indigenously-developed surface-to-air Akash missile system and set up a panel to ensure faster approvals for acquisition proposals by various countries.

Reddy said a country is ''real atmanirbhar (self-reliant)'' when the design, development and production of state-of-the-art systems that are required by the armed forces are done within the country.

India is one the largest importers of arms globally. According to estimates, the Indian armed forces are projected to spend around USD 130 billion in capital procurement in the next five years.

However, the government now wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and decided to support the domestic defence manufacturing.

The defence ministry has already set a goal of a turnover of USD 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years that included an export target of USD 5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) worth of military hardware.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sensex breaches 50k-mark, ends lower on profit-booking

Equity benchmark Sensex declined 167 points to close at 49,624.76 on Thursday, after hitting the historic 50,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade.Weighed by selling in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC twins and TCS, the 30-share B...

'I'm happy she remembered her mother', says US VP Kamala Harris' uncle

By Joymala Bagchi As Kamala Harris took oath as the new Vice-President of the United States, her maternal uncle G Balachandran on Thursday expressed his happiness over the mention of Harris mother in her election campaign speeches.Speaking ...

Chhattisgarh Assembly's budget session to begin from Feb 22

The budget session of theChhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will be held betweenFebruary 22 and March 26, an Assembly official said onThursday.The session will have total 24 sittings, anotification issued by principal secretary of the Assemb...

The Grand Side of Thrill: The New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launched in India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India Long wheelbase version of the BMW 3 Series exclusively for India. Ultimate sports sedan for the driver. Unmatched luxury for passengers. Largest in segment Elongated dynamic silhouette, majes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021