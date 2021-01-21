Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITFC partners with Eastern Bank to support SMEs in Bangladesh

Eastern Bank is the latest partner institution to work with ITFC expanding its financing outreach to the private sector through local banks in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:37 IST
ITFC partners with Eastern Bank to support SMEs in Bangladesh
The financing comes at a critical time for SMEs in Bangladesh and other OIC member countries facing the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted global trade, supply chains and stretched financial resources. Image Credit: Twitter(@ITFCCORP)

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (ITFC-IDB.org), the member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has approved a Murabaha Financing Facility in favour of Eastern Bank Limited in Bangladesh to support the Bank's private sector business, particularly SMEs importing raw materials.

Eastern Bank is the latest partner institution to work with ITFC expanding its financing outreach to the private sector through local banks in Bangladesh. The financing comes at a critical time for SMEs in Bangladesh and other OIC member countries facing the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted global trade, supply chains and stretched financial resources.

Eastern Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ali Reza said: "this Murabaha financing facility will enable EBL to provide better value to its clients through the extensive links and support of ITFC and IsDB. This financing facility is a manifestation that EBL is always looking to offer innovative trade products and tailored financing solutions for our clients. This important relationship with ITFC will ensure the growth of EBL's corporate and SME clients and will contribute further to trade business of the country."

Commenting on the Murabaha financing facility, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, the ITFC CEO, said: "We are pleased to announce the partnership with Eastern Bank Limited in supporting SME growth in Bangladesh. Such a collaborative approach is meant to facilitate SME access to financing and that is key in the country's economic growth and ability to expand participation in global value chains. ITFC continues to extend support in trade development and ultimately leading to socio-economic development for our member countries."

The financing and grants being rolled out by ITFC, as part of the IsDB Group COVID-19 Response Package, are supporting preparedness for the pandemic through the provision of medical supplies, staple foods and fertilizer for agricultural production in OIC countries with interventions in several countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives and Senegal.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bandhan Bank shares fall over 5 pc

Shares of Bandhan Bank on Thursday fell over 5 per cent after the lender reported a 13.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 632.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.On BSE, shares of the bank closed 5.22 per cent lower at...

Umpires told us we can walk off, but Australian crowd abusing made me mentally strong: Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Thursday said that the racial slurs hurled at him by the Australian crowd made him mentally strong. Siraj returned to India on Thursday after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side defeated Australia 2-1 to win the Border...

Three kids among six injured in fire at Greater Noida house

Six members of a family, including three children, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke in their house in Greater Noida on Thursday due to leakage from an LPG cylinder, police said.All six persons were hospitalised and five of them dis...

Protests against web series 'Tandav' in Jammu

The Rastriya Bajrang Dal and some other organisations staged separate protests against web series Tandav in Jammu on Thursday, accusing its cast and crew of depicting Hindu deities in an objectionable manner and hurting religious sentiments...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021