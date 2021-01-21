Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gowda reviews construction of Ramagundam Fertilisers & Chemicals urea plant

During the meeting, Shri Nirlep Singh, CEO, RFCL gave a brief regarding ongoing commissioning activities of the project and expressed confidence that the project could be dedicated to the nation very soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:07 IST
Gowda reviews construction of Ramagundam Fertilisers & Chemicals urea plant
The Minister expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the RFCL project at Ramagundam, Telangana. Image Credit: Twitter(@DVSadanandGowda)

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda, today reviewed the progress of construction of upcoming Ramagundam Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.'s (RFCL) urea plant during a meeting with Shri Nirlep Singh, CEO, RFCL. The meeting was attended by Shri R.K. Chaturvedi, Secretary (Fertilisers), Shri Dharam Pal, Additional Secretary and other senior officers.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the RFCL project at Ramagundam, Telangana. The project is 99.85 % complete and will be dedicated to the nation very soon. The RFCL project once completed will enhance domestic production by 12.7 Lakh MT of urea, and will be a stepping stone towards the fulfilment of the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of achieving self-sufficiency in urea production.

During the meeting, Shri Nirlep Singh, CEO, RFCL gave a brief regarding ongoing commissioning activities of the project and expressed confidence that the project could be dedicated to the nation very soon.

The Foundation Stone of this urea plant was laid by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on August 7, 2016, in Telangana. Ramagundam Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. (RFCL) is an upcoming urea unit of 12.7 Lakh MT per annum capacity at Ramagundam, Telangana. It is a Joint Venture Company (JVC) with equity participation of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL), Government of Telangana, GAIL (India) Ltd, and HTAS Consortium. Once completed, RFCL project will reduce India's dependency on imported urea, and will also create hundreds of direct and indirect employments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC Collegium approves proposal for appointment of Additional Judge of Bombay HC as Permanent Judge

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court Justice Pushpa Virendra Ganediwala as Permanent Judge.The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting held on Ja...

Average flat size increases 10 pc in 2020 across 7 cities to 1,150 sq ft: Report

Average apartment size in residential projects launched last year increased by 10 per cent to 1,150 sq ft, as builders expected demand for bigger flats to rise after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant Anarock.Average ap...

Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris

Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for remaining victims and debris from a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board.Transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi said retrieval operatio...

EXPLAINER: What''s next for WHO after US takes steps to stay

The Biden administration has taken quick steps to keep the United States in the World Health Organization and reinforce financial and staffing support for it part of his ambition to launch a full-throttle effort to fight the COVID-19 pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021