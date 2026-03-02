Left Menu

Drone Strike Disrupts Cyprus' Southern Coast

An unmanned drone incident at the British RAF Akrotiri base on Cyprus' southern coast has caused limited damage. Cypriot officials are coordinating with the UK to monitor the situation. This development follows the UK's commitment to assisting the US in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:43 IST
  • Cyprus

Authorities in Cyprus confirmed an 'incident' involving an unmanned drone at the British RAF Akrotiri base along the island nation's southern coast. Government spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis reported that the event, occurring just after midnight on Monday, resulted in limited damage.

Details regarding the type, origin, and extent of the damage remain undisclosed, as Letymbiotis indicated the information comes from various sources suggesting a drone strike.

The incident arises against the backdrop of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recent declaration of support to the US in its conflict with Iran, prompting Cypriot officials to strengthen security protocols and closely coordinate with both the UK and its military bases in Cyprus.

